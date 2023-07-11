Insider Selling: Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,859,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,146,253.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vincent Roche also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

ADI stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.95. 2,021,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,442,621. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $198.24. The company has a market cap of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.04.

Institutional Trading of Analog Devices

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $1,072,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices by 116.1% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

