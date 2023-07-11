Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR traded down $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.62. 1,082,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,413,106. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.29 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.20 and its 200 day moving average is $188.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 22.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 6.5% in the second quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,632 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 0.7% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,760 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 31.0% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Articles

