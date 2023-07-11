Insider Selling: Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) CFO Sells 66,589 Shares of Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Carre sold 66,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,619 shares in the company, valued at $4,501,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HAL stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.58. 8,376,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,411,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 259.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after buying an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 52,933 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 81.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

