Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total value of $4,073,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,205 shares in the company, valued at $11,732,749.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.56, for a total transaction of $4,073,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,732,749.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,063 shares of company stock worth $4,658,561. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ PODD opened at $285.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.78. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $208.54 and a 52-week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.18, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.79.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PODD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $319.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.08.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

