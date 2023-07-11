Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $132,000 Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,526 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 39,851 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 111,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:VVR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.88. 115,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 741,427. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.80. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $4.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

