Integrated Capital Management Inc. Has $166,000 Position in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 10,197 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,360,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 152,721 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 326,182 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 257,085 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 39,516 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:MFM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,504. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $5.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

