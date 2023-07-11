Integrated Capital Management Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Mondelez International comprises about 0.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Mondelez International by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, hitting $70.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,412,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,985,982. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.05. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.