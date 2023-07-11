Integrated Capital Management Inc. Sells 57,595 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,595 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 279,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,753. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $2.07.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

