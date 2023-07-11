Integrated Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. 184,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,959. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

