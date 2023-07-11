Integrated Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT)

Integrated Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,064 shares during the quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 731,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 702,812 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 609,684 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,367 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 464,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 35.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,879 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,556 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PHT stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,023. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.76. Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Pioneer High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%.

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

