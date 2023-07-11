Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by RFP Financial Group LLC

RFP Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,310 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,251 shares during the quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,237,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,935,559. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $137.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

