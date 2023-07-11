Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of IDN stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.60. Intellicheck has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Intellicheck ( NYSE:IDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 21.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

