Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,464 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $97,717,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $60,377,000. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,982,000 after buying an additional 749,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,578,000 after acquiring an additional 644,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IBKR. Barclays cut their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 0.5 %

In other news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,951. The firm has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.01. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.05). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

