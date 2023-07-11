International Paper (NYSE:IP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%.

International Paper has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 81.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.9%.

Get International Paper alerts:

International Paper Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE IP traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 2,596,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,193,367. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $45.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Allison B. Magness sold 3,300 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $104,775.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,496.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Paper

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,929,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,331,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,364,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,124,403,000 after purchasing an additional 218,754 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,274,000 after purchasing an additional 450,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,839,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,214,000 after buying an additional 413,320 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,160,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,991,000 after buying an additional 557,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.