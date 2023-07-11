International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Trading Down 1.3%

International Petroleum Co. (TSE:IPCO – Get Free Report) dropped 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.09 and last traded at C$11.31. Approximately 179,611 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 180,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.46.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on International Petroleum from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.95.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

