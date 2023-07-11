Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Volume Tops $14.44 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for approximately $4.13 or 0.00013476 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and $14.44 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00043869 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00030289 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000184 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,247,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,779,238 tokens. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

