Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BIPS opened at GBX 161.52 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.77. The company has a market capitalization of £285.81 million, a PE ratio of -815.00 and a beta of 0.42. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high yield fixed income securities including preference shares, convertible and redeemable loan stocks, corporate bonds, and government bonds.

