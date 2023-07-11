Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (BIPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Invesco Bond Income Plus Limited (LON:BIPS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, June 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.88 ($0.04) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
BIPS opened at GBX 161.52 ($2.08) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 162 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 164.77. The company has a market capitalization of £285.81 million, a PE ratio of -815.00 and a beta of 0.42. Invesco Bond Income Plus has a 1 year low of GBX 141.04 ($1.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 173 ($2.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
