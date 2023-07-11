Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 836.7% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $365.71. 6,783,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,509,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $350.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

