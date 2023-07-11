Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Increased by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.0% of Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,852,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,351,000 after purchasing an additional 649,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,926,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,193,000 after acquiring an additional 76,455 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,878,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,439,000 after acquiring an additional 350,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 901,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after buying an additional 33,753 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of RPV traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $79.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,672. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $69.47 and a 12-month high of $90.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.