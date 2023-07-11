Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $81.34

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $81.34 and last traded at $81.27, with a volume of 6437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.94.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

