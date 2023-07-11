Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Materion (MTRN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Materion (NYSE: MTRN) in the last few weeks:

7/7/2023 – Materion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/5/2023 – Materion had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

7/5/2023 – Materion had its price target raised by analysts at CL King from $128.00 to $133.00.

6/26/2023 – Materion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/16/2023 – Materion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/7/2023 – Materion was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/16/2023 – Materion was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Materion Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MTRN traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.76. The stock had a trading volume of 38,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,558. Materion Co. has a 1 year low of $64.89 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32 and a beta of 1.10.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. Materion had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materion Co. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Materion Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Materion

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.09%.

In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTRN. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,015,000. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 119,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Materion during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Materion by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Materion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after acquiring an additional 32,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

