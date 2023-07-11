Investment Management of Virginia LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

T traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $15.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,425,648. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $20.86.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

