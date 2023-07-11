Investment Management of Virginia LLC Buys 11,451 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GNTX traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $30.26. 135,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,792. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $30.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Gentex had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $550.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Gentex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $124,840.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $151,275.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,623.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Hollars sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $124,840.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,021,932.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

