Investment Management of Virginia LLC Grows Holdings in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,200 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 1.19% of Shattuck Labs worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shattuck Labs Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:STTK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.76. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,032. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Shattuck Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a negative net margin of 13,649.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

