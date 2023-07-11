Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,607 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.8% during the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 31,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,393,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 14.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 318,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,017,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.44.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:UNP traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $206.16. 323,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,258. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.