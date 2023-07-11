Investment Management of Virginia LLC Purchases Shares of 103,528 New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 103,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in New Fortress Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in New Fortress Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NFE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 103,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,011. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

Insider Activity at New Fortress Energy

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director Desmond Iain Catterall purchased 4,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Timothy W. Jay bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.28 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,649.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Desmond Iain Catterall bought 4,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $125,640.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,640.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

