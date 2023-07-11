Investment Management of Virginia LLC Sells 750 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC decreased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 139,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. BWX Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investment Management of Virginia LLC owned about 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,218,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,315,000 after buying an additional 473,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after buying an additional 450,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,473,000 after buying an additional 281,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.37. The company had a trading volume of 39,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.13 and a 52-week high of $71.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.85.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.98%.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

