Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 2.1% of Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 487.1% during the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Corporation bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.71. 6,783,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,509,375. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.78 and a 200-day moving average of $326.35. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.