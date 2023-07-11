Investment Management of Virginia LLC Trims Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE TTE traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.95. 104,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,437. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $139.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $62.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 28.94%.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

