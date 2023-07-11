IOTA Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.64 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 11th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $498.37 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IOTA has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003269 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006347 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000064 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.