iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Shares Acquired by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,082 shares during the period. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN accounts for approximately 3.9% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 677,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after purchasing an additional 348,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,087 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 197,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,799 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,741,000.

Get iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN alerts:

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Performance

DJP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. 6,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,000. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.56. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.