iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $80.91. 382,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,653,250. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.48 and a 1-year high of $83.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

