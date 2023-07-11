iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,749 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 5.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.49% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $30,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 103,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 67,713 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 93,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $471,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CMF stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.91 and a 12 month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $56.88.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.