iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lowered by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.7% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.81. The stock had a trading volume of 446,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

