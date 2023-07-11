iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 331.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 22,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 151.7% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IJH traded up $1.82 on Tuesday, reaching $264.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,532. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $250.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.58. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.