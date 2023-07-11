iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is RFP Financial Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

RFP Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of RFP Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. RFP Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $100.57. 635,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,114,574. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The company has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

