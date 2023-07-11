iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,352 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 2,096,624 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after buying an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after buying an additional 990,861 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. 1,046,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

