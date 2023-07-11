iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.60

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 147728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
