iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 1-Year High at $78.60

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.60 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 147728 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.12.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,464,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,529 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,607,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,816,000 after purchasing an additional 130,661 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,528,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,164,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,778,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,767,000 after buying an additional 132,611 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

