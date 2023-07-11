iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Financial Life Advisors’ 4th Largest Position

Financial Life Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 262,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,419 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 5.2% of Financial Life Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Life Advisors owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $12,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 252.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of IUSB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 558,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,119. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.12 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1342 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

