iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after purchasing an additional 445,160 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,898. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.56. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

