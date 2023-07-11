iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 58,809 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.06.
iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.
iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
