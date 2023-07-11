iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 25,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 58,809 shares.The stock last traded at $45.11 and had previously closed at $45.06.

iShares India 50 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $616.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares India 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares India 50 ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

