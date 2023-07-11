iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Free Report) by 259.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 555,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 108,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,915. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.78.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

