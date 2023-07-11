iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,748,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,897 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,020,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 26.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,892,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $707,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,221 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,927,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,217,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,805 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.22. 243,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,298. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $108.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.51 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

