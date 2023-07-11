iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $255.02

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $255.02 and last traded at $255.02, with a volume of 55759 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $244.14 and its 200-day moving average is $235.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 3000 ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

