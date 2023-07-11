iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 313,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $33,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,147,000 after acquiring an additional 252,607 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,886,000 after acquiring an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,837,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $111.51. The company had a trading volume of 71,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,751. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $107.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.32 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

