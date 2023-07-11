iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.22

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.22 and last traded at $76.16, with a volume of 197021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.35.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

