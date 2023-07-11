James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.97

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.97 and last traded at $16.99, with a volume of 21106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.15.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.15 million, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 0.37.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. James River Group had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in James River Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in James River Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,132,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in James River Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 40,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in James River Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

