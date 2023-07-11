Jennison Associates LLC Buys 101,039 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,427,819 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,039 shares during the quarter. Lululemon Athletica makes up about 1.5% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Lululemon Athletica worth $1,612,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,419 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after acquiring an additional 48,088 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after acquiring an additional 228,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $407,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ LULU traded up $6.67 on Tuesday, reaching $376.19. 274,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,782,804. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.05 and a fifty-two week high of $389.06. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 44.94%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.