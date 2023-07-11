Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,250,511 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,431.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $212,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.56. 747,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,311,164. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $182.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.