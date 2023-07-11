Jennison Associates LLC Buys 1,250,511 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3,431.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286,952 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250,511 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $212,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.22.
American Express Stock Performance
American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.
American Express Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.
About American Express
American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than American Express
- Another Double-Digit Gain Is In Store For Salesforce
- What are the 3 Best Bank Stocks This Earnings Season?
- Carvana Is Rallying Fast, But It’s Still a High-Risk Investment
- PriceSmart Pulls Back: A Smart Time To Buy Emerging Markets?
- Insiders Are Buying Consolidated Edison
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.