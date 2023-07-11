Jennison Associates LLC Has $1.12 Billion Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,971,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,772 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises approximately 1.0% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,116,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $39,746,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,167,469.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 350,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $39,746,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100,101 shares in the company, valued at $579,167,469.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,859,979 shares of company stock worth $221,482,404. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,214. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.70. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

